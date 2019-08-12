The Toronto Zoo is cutting admission prices almost in half this week

The Toronto Zoo first opened its doors August 15, 1974. Now, after numerous successful decades, the biggest zoo in Canada is celebrating its 45th birthday.

In honour of the anniversary, the zoo is offering 45 per cent off admission for Thurs, Aug 15.

A general ticket is usually $29, but on Thursday it'll only cost you $15.95. A child ticket will only be $10.45, and a senior ticket is priced at $13.20 for the day.

The zoo also has extended hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday of the summer for what they're calling Dawn to Dusk Thursdays.

If you purchase your ticket online, you'll avoid long line ups and receive a 10 per cent discount coupon for use at one of their on-site retail outlets.

The Toronto Zoo encompasses 710 acres of land and is divided into seven regions: Indo-Malaya, Africa, Americas, Tundra Trek, Australasia, Eurasia, and the Canadian Domain.

It's home to over 5,000 animals and aims to educate and expose people to wildlife. On Thursday, you can experience all of it at a discount in celebration of its 45 years of operation.