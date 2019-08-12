Toronto rejoices after Milo the stolen dog returned unharmed

A 10-month-old Lab Hound mix named Milo that was stolen from the The Toronto Humane Society (THS) has thankfully been returned safely.

A THS spokesperson told CBC that a man became aggressive with staff on Thursday and was escorted off the premises. He then returned the following day and took Milo.

Toronto became extremely concerned when news of the missing pup broke, and residents came together to try and bring him home safely.

STOLEN DOG FROM TORONTO HUMANE SOCIETY! HELP FIND MILO!! pic.twitter.com/SOpnuTGyLd — Raine✏ (@Raine_draws) August 10, 2019

Milo is now back at THS, he's been looked over by a medical team and the pupper is doing just fine.

MILO HAS RETURNED!



Milo has been returned to us! Thank you to everyone who helped us find him!



Our medical team has looked him over and he is okay.



Thank you again everyone for helping! pic.twitter.com/0wzstNgooC — Toronto Humane Soc. (@THS_tweet) August 11, 2019

According to Toronto Police, the suspect has been arrested.

#Toronto Man arrested after he steals #Dog from Humane society Milo the Dog is returned pic.twitter.com/rPo1eFayFb — Blue&Gold (@BleedsBlueNGold) August 12, 2019

And Toronto is beyond overjoyed that Milo is home safe.

That’s worth wagging your tail for!! Welcome back Milo. Thank you to the Toronto police, all the people who provided the leads (no pun intended) and the THS for their kind care. — Nancy Sikich (@NancySikich) August 12, 2019

Some are even offering to adopt the canine.

Does Milo need a home? — Kevin Höppler (@KevinHoppler) August 11, 2019

But most of all, everyone is simply relieved the sweet dog is back home, happy and unharmed.