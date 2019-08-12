City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto humane society

Toronto rejoices after Milo the stolen dog returned unharmed

A 10-month-old Lab Hound mix named Milo that was stolen from the The Toronto Humane Society (THS) has thankfully been returned safely. 

A THS spokesperson told CBC that a man became aggressive with staff on Thursday and was escorted off the premises. He then returned the following day and took Milo.

Toronto became extremely concerned when news of the missing pup broke, and residents came together to try and bring him home safely. 

Milo is now back at THS, he's been looked over by a medical team and the pupper is doing just fine. 

According to Toronto Police, the suspect has been arrested.

And Toronto is beyond overjoyed that Milo is home safe. 

Some are even offering to adopt the canine. 

But most of all, everyone is simply relieved the sweet dog is back home, happy and unharmed. 

