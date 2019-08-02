Toronto set a new rainfall record last month

It was a wetter July than usual in Toronto this hot summer, according to Weather Network meteorologists, with a 14-day rainfall total of 89 mm between July 17 and July 30 alone.

This marks the rainiest 14-day stretch recorded out of Toronto's Pearson airport in more than four years — and we have one torrential downpour to thank for a whopping 75 per cent of that precipitation.

A heavy rainstorm hit the city hard on July 17, necessitating the rescue of several underwater cars in Toronto's west end, and dumping roughly 67 millimetres of water in less than 24 hours.

In total, the month of July saw just over 104 mm of rain, but it was the frequency of rain over the past two weeks in particular that pushed us into record territory.

"On average, during the second half of July, one would expect rain on one out of every three days for Toronto," explains the Weather Network. "In reality, 2019 featured nearly 60 percent of the past two weeks featuring rain."

Fortunately, the upcoming long weekend is expected to be sunny and dry — unless you count all the sweat dripping off of bodies at Caribana, VELD, OVO Fest and everything else going on in the city over the next four days.