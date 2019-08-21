Toronto is voting so Rob Ford doesn't get a street named after him

News recently surfaced that a new street in Etobicoke may be named after the late Rob Ford, and now Toronto is rallying and uniting to ensure that doesn't happen.

The city of Toronto tweeted a couple days ago encouraging Toronto residents to rate the 10 shortlisted names for three new streets in Etobicoke.

Among the potential names is Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth, the word Diversity, and of course, the late, controversial former mayor and brother of Ontario's Premier, Rob Ford.

In light of this, Toronto residents are taking to Twitter and encouraging others to rate the shortlisted names in hopes that if enough people vote, Rob Ford's name won't make the cut.

Dear Toronto, please take a quick moment to vote on three new street names. “Rob Ford” is an option you can choose not to choose! https://t.co/BICIDF4El6 — Jean Yoon (@jean_yoon) August 20, 2019

Many are making their preferences for the street names clear.

Toronto! Your city is allowing residents to vote on names of new streets. One of the candidates is my late friend, the great cartoonist Darwyn Cooke. Another is crack-smoking, hyper-conservative former mayor Rob Ford. I think you know what you need to do. https://t.co/zlMc0zmhrr — Scott Chantler (@scottchantler) August 20, 2019

While others are saying anything but Rob Ford will do.

Toronto residents: This is quick to do. Just go through and vote favourably for every option that ISN’T the local political embarrassment that was Rob Ford. Next to his name, though, please select DO NOT PREFER (or however it reads). Thanks! https://t.co/Y09DE25Fzh — Jason | standupguy (@standupguy) August 20, 2019

People are even saying it's everyone's civic duty to ensure Ford's name doesn't end up on a street sign.

Of the 10 choices for 3 future street names, Rob Ford is an option. Do your civic duty an make sure this disgrace doesn’t happen. It’s a weighted scale, so even if you don’t care just vote high for everything else. https://t.co/rtPcnYuO0G — Alex Redekop (@alexredekop) August 20, 2019

One Twitter user even expressed excitement over the chance to vote against Rob Ford once again.

"I didn’t think I’d ever get to vote against Rob Ford again but it seems like the universe wanted to do me a teeny solid in 2019," he wrote.

Rating is limited to one entry per person and it's open until September 2.

Only time will tell which three names are chosen for the new streets, but if one thing's for sure, it's that controversies surrounding the Ford brothers sure do seem to bring Toronto together.