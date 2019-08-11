This is what the new Finch West station will look like

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
finch west

With all the chatter about the new Crosstown LRT along Eglinton Avenue, the other new transit line in Toronto is being overlooked. But we can't forget the new Finch West LRT and with it, a brand new Finch West Station.

The LRT will run along Finch Ave. West and be fully integrated with the city's existing transit system, according to Infrastructure Ontario.

In May of last year, a contract was awarded to the Mosaic Transit Group to design, build, finance, and maintain the line. 

The line will bring an additional 11 kilometres and 18 stops of public transit with only one underground stop, Finch West Station, where it will meet the TTC's Line 1-Yonge-University .

Now the design plan for the new station is ready, and Metrolinx and Mosaic Transit Group are submitting it to the City of Toronto for approval, according to Urban Toronto.

Here's what the new Finch West Station will look like. 

finch west station

It will have an entrance building at the southeast corner of Keele St. and Finch Ave. and an underground connection to the subway station, according to Urban Toronto.

finch west torontoOddly enough, the roof of the station will only be two meters below street level. 

There will also be a median platform inside the station. 

finch westPassengers who wish to access the the Finch West LRT from the subway will have to ascend and descend either stairs or escalators a couple times. 

The new transit line is expected to be fully operational by 2023, but if it goes anything like the Crosstown LRT, it'll take even longer. 

