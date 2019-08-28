Labour Day weekend fireworks in Toronto for 2019

City
Labour Day Fireworks Toronto

The Labour Day long weekend brings fireworks at Canada's Wonderland  to celebrate the unofficial end to summer.

On September 1, the amusement park in Vaughan will present its spectacular fireworks display when the park closes at 10:00 p.m. 

The show will have 11 separate firing positions and 1,800 firing cues, creating a spectacular display above the iconic Wonder Mountain.

The epic show will last around 15 minutes and during it attendees will witness over 6,000 colourful explosions which will ignite the sky.

It's the perfect way to end summer with a bang!

