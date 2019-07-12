City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
migrant camps protest toronto

Huge crowds gathered in Toronto to protest U.S. migrant camps

Hundreds gathered outside Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland's office today to demand action on the migrant detention camps in the U.S.

The unlivable conditions in the camps at the southern American border have been brought to light recently, and Toronto is joining the fight against them and taking a stand. 

Protesters held signs saying "NEVER AGAIN IS NOW" and "CLOSE THE CAMPS."

They also prayed and sang, but mostly they stood up against injustice and demanded something be done. 

Beyond just protesting migrant camps, activists demanded the Canadian government end the unjust practice of immigration detention here and scrap the Safe Third Country Agreement.

The protest isn't all Toronto is doing to try and effect change. There's also a vigil at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Armoury St. and University Ave., across from the U.S. Consulate. 

Cities all over the world are taking part in the Lights for Liberty vigil and standing up for what's right.

