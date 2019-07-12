Huge crowds gathered in Toronto to protest U.S. migrant camps

Hundreds gathered outside Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland's office today to demand action on the migrant detention camps in the U.S.

The unlivable conditions in the camps at the southern American border have been brought to light recently, and Toronto is joining the fight against them and taking a stand.

Big crowd in Toronto right now outside the Minister of Foreign Affairs @cafreeland office demanding action to #CloseTheCamps and stop immigration detention.



Kids are in concentration camps! Canada is deeply complicit — we refuse to look away, to be complacent. #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/OVKUpKhs2U — Rachel Small (@rach_small) July 12, 2019

Protesters held signs saying "NEVER AGAIN IS NOW" and "CLOSE THE CAMPS."

They also prayed and sang, but mostly they stood up against injustice and demanded something be done.

Beyond just protesting migrant camps, activists demanded the Canadian government end the unjust practice of immigration detention here and scrap the Safe Third Country Agreement.

100+ people blocked traffic at Bloor and Spadina outside of Minister of Foreign Affairs @cafreeland's office, holding space for prayers, songs, and demanding Canada push to #CloseTheCamps, end the Safe Third Country Agreement, and end immigration detention. #neveragain #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hd1QqXpbrS — Rachel Small (@rach_small) July 12, 2019

The protest isn't all Toronto is doing to try and effect change. There's also a vigil at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Armoury St. and University Ave., across from the U.S. Consulate.

Cities all over the world are taking part in the Lights for Liberty vigil and standing up for what's right.