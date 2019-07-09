Toronto mall re-opens after shutting down due to flooding
A Toronto mall is back open today after a water line broke yesterday that forced the mall to close.
At 6 a.m. this morning, a Gerrard Square mall management official confirmed that the entire building is open today and business hours are normal.
Me: I'll go to Gerrard square to get the stuff I need after work cause it's closer to where I live— ★LGBTea★ @KH Orchestra (@MelonMeisterCos) July 8, 2019
Gerrard Square: biiiitch we busted a water main and we're closed
Me:
Me: pic.twitter.com/qSxU6Vo8p5
An emergency main water line broke yesterday, causing all stores except for Home Depot and Food Basics to close, since they have individual entrances to their facilities.
Fareen Karim
