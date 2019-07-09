City
gerrard square mall

Toronto mall re-opens after shutting down due to flooding

A Toronto mall is back open today after a water line broke yesterday that forced the mall to close.

At 6 a.m. this morning, a Gerrard Square mall management official confirmed that the entire building is open today and business hours are normal.

An emergency main water line broke yesterday, causing all stores except for Home Depot and Food Basics to close, since they have individual entrances to their facilities.

Fareen Karim

