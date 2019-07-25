These are the complaints people sent police after today's Amber Alert in Ontario

After an Amber Alert today notified Ontario that a two-year-old girl went missing last night, the Brantford Police were “inundated” with 911 calls from people who were “displeased” by the jarring sound at around 3 a.m.

The young girl was found in Hamilton at around 4:15 a.m.

BPS has received a number of complaints from the public regarding the Amber Alert that was issued this morning regarding an abducted 2 year old child. Please see the attached release that was prepared in response to the complaints. https://t.co/zZ2eQAu7Wp pic.twitter.com/7k8Xf6gCH1 — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) July 25, 2019

After the alert sounded, one person called the police 11 times to complain. This case is now being investigated.

The police rounded up some of the other complaints they received about the Amber Alert.

Many people in Ontario who don’t live in the vicinity of the abduction were angry that the alert woke them up.

One person from Ottawa said, “Since the abduction is in Hamilton, there is no way that the suspect is up in Ottawa, six hours away. We have things to do in the morning and this is the second time this night that the phone has woken us up.”

Shame on those complaining about Amber Alerts. You blatent disregard for human life, let alone a CHILD's is disgusting. #AMBERAlert — Lauren Jones (@Lauren_Jones921) July 25, 2019

Others blamed the police for the alerts. “Perhaps if you do your job, we could sleep.”

Some complainers were just angry, however.

The police are reminding people who called 911 (again) that this emergency phone line is not for complaints and takes time away from legitimate police investigations.

Many people believe those who misuse the emergency line should be punished. A woman in Toronto has received over 80,000 signatures on her petition to charge people who call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts.