There is a severe thunderstorm warning in Toronto

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Toronto as the heavy humidity is finally going to break today.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch late this morning and afternoon.

This may mean “very strong wind gusts of 100 km/h, heavy downpours and hail,” the announcement reads.

There is possibility that this storm could turn into a tornado or flash flood.

The alert warns that any loose objects outside, weak buildings and tree branches are at risk of being affected by the weather.

The statement says that large vehicles could be overturned.

If the weather is threatening, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management suggest to take cover.

