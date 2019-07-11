There is a severe thunderstorm warning in Toronto

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Toronto as the heavy humidity is finally going to break today.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch late this morning and afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm #watches continue to expand and now include #Toronto down through to #Niagara & eastwards towards #Ottawa & #Montreal. Watch = severe thunderstorms possible. Warning = severe thunderstorms imminent or occurring. Remember severe storms can produce tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/4oR6wCXcRy — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) July 11, 2019

This may mean “very strong wind gusts of 100 km/h, heavy downpours and hail,” the announcement reads.

There is possibility that this storm could turn into a tornado or flash flood.

The alert warns that any loose objects outside, weak buildings and tree branches are at risk of being affected by the weather.

The statement says that large vehicles could be overturned.

If the weather is threatening, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management suggest to take cover.