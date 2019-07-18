Festivals to close down Toronto streets this weekend

Yup, you guessed it. It will be another weekend full of road closures in Toronto. Street festivals, parades and triathlons will all be happening for the duration of the weekend, so get in on the action.

If you do plan on driving around the city July 20 and 21, here's what you need to know.

Bloor St. West between Dufferin St. and Lansdowne Ave. will be fully closed from 8 a.m. on July 20 until 3 a.m. on July 21 to accommodate the annual street festival.

McLevin Ave. from Sewells Rd. to Neilson Rd. and Neilson Rd. from McLevin Ave. to Neilson Park Rd. will be closed on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the event.

The following closures will be in effect to accommodate the event on July 21.