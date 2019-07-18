City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Road Closure Toronto

Festivals to close down Toronto streets this weekend

Yup, you guessed it. It will be another weekend full of road closures in Toronto. Street festivals, parades and triathlons will all be happening for the duration of the weekend, so get in on the action.

If you do plan on driving around the city July 20 and 21, here's what you need to know.

BIG on Bloor Festival

Bloor St. West between Dufferin St. and Lansdowne Ave. will be fully closed from 8 a.m. on July 20 until 3 a.m. on July 21 to accommodate the annual street festival.

Junior Carnival Parade and Family Day

McLevin Ave. from Sewells Rd. to Neilson Rd. and Neilson Rd. from McLevin Ave. to Neilson Park Rd. will be closed on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the event.

Toronto Triathlon Festival

The following closures will be in effect to accommodate the event on July 21.

  • The Gardiner Expressway will be closed eastbound from the Humber River to the Don Valley Parkway from 2 a.m. until noon.
  • The Don Valley Parkway will be closed northbound from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Ave. from 2 a.m. until noon.
  • The Eastbound curb lane will be restricted on Lake Shore Blvd. West from Budapest Ln. to New Brunswick Way/Remembrance Dr. from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Lead photo by

Andrew Williamson at BIG on Bloor Festival

