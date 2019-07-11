Honda Indy and street festivals will shut down Toronto roads this weekend

Another weekend, another set of road closures to watch out for. Beyond Honda Indy road closures, a number of Toronto street festivals will be shutting down roads to accommodate.

If you do plan on driving around the city July 13 and 14, here's what you need to know.

The massive street festival will result in a number of closures including:

Gerrard St. East between Coxwell Ave. and Glenside Ave. will be fully closed fromJuly 13 at 8 a.m. until July 15 at 2 a.m.

This event will also include closures during the same time period on portions of the following local roads at Gerrard St. East including:

Woodfield Rd.

Hiawatha Rd.

Ashdale Ave.

Rhodes Ave.

Highfield Rd. West

Woodfield Rd.

Ashdale Ave.

Craven Rd.

Bloor St. West will be closed between Jane St. and Runnymede Rd. from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 13 for the annual street festival.