City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
weather toronto

It's going to feel like 38 C this week in Toronto

After the warm long weekend, it seems like all of our hot weather prayers throughout the winter have finally been heard.

But the weather this week may require a strong straighter and some rain gear.

On Friday, the Weather Network is projecting that it will feel like 38 degrees, with a risk of thunderstorms.

Environment Canada weather forecast. 

Saturday is expected to feel extremely humid too at 35 degrees, again, with a chance of showers.

Perhaps this warm weather is permanent, but hopefully the sun will come soon too.

Lead photo by

Nick Kaernick

