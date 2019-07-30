Air Canada won't be flying Boeing 737 Max planes until at least 2020

Air Canada has officially joined Southwest Airlines Co. in their decision to abstain from 737 Max flights until 2020, according to Bloomberg.

The jet has stirred up extreme controversy after two crashes that led to 346 deaths, which then led to an almost-global ban on Boeing's 737 Max.

The jet had already been removed from service earlier this year.

Air Canada's profits in the second quarter beat analysts’ estimates, but the airline told Bloomberg the continued removal of the jets from service will reduce capacity and earnings growth in the third quarter regardless.

“The impact of the Boeing 737 Max grounding will be felt more acutely in our very busy summer period,” Calin Rovinescu, president and chief executive officer of Air Canada said in an earnings statement.

"At present, we have no visibility on reliable timing for the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX as we await regulatory approvals. If the aircraft are returned to service earlier, we would look for opportunities to have some enter the fleet for either replacement flying or as back-ups."

I hope these planes will never fly again in their existing configuration. Boeing took shortcuts when designing the plane and then hoped the software will keep it in the air. Same as the fighter jets. Those pilots have parachutes, we don’t — George Stroe (@GeorgeStroe3) July 30, 2019

The planes will remain grounded until at least January 8.