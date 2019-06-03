Toronto heartbroken over robbery victim's plea for photos of her dead dog

The thought of losing a beloved pet is enough to bum anyone out something fierce, but having your dog die, getting robbed, and then realizing that the thief took your last remaining photos of said dog? That's unimaginable.

Or at least it was, until someone started posting signs around Bloor and Lansdowne in Toronto pleading for the return of a stolen memory card.

"To the man who was in my house and robbed me," reads the black and white poster, of which photos went viral over the weekend.

"Keep the cash. And my DSLR. and whatever else you took. But if you have the memory card from the camera, please, it has photos of my dog's last day alive on it. I cannot replace those photos," it says. "Please. She died a few days ago. I cannot lose those photos as well."

If that doesn't hit you right in the feels, you're an anomaly.

Widely-shared photos of the sign in question are breaking hearts all over the internet right now, from Reddit to 6ixbuzz to Indian news sites, and Facebook users are sharing it by the tens of thousands in hopes of reaching the thief.

Sadly, none of this has yet produced tangible results for the woman who was robbed of her dog, her camera, and thousands of dollars around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The person behind the flyer first put out a call for help on May 30, asking her Twitter followers to keep an eye out for a stolent Nikon D800 camera being sold on Craigslist or Kijiji.

"I don't care about the material things he took from me, but he took my DSLR which had my last photos of Shelby on it," she wrote. "I am just trying to get the card back — those photographs are priceless and I have no backup of them."

The woman issued another tweet early Monday afternoon to address all of the attention her story has been recieving.

"For the folks who keep messaging: no, the card wasn't returned," "We were flooded with so many messages and texts from all over the world we had to turn the phone off... Appreciate the support, but it's been a lot."

Needless to say, locals are both horrified and saddened by the entire situation.

"This made me frantically search for photos I took of my cat on his last day. Pure panic," commented one person on Reddit. "My aunt's place was robbed and they stole a necklace that had her husband's ashes in it. They got everything back except that necklace. People are f*cked."

"I'm literally crying," wrote someone else, summing up much of the sentiment floating around Facebook and Instagram right now.

Same, random Redditor. Same.