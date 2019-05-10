You can now adopt some of the 300 cats rescued from a single Toronto apartment

All 300 of the poor kitties found living in what Toronto Cat Rescue called a "perilous hoarding situation" last weekend are just about ready to go home — but not back to the small apartment from which they came.

Toronto Animal Services announced Friday morning that "lots of cats" are available or are about to become available for adoption right now, including "the cats that came from the home with about 300 cats."

"We worked with other agencies to rescue these cats and now we're hoping to find families for every one of them," wrote the agency on Twitter and Instagram.

"The cats have been spayed/neutered, dewormed and checked for general health. Our staff have been working hard to make sure that their transition is as seamless as it can be, and the final step is finding a loving home."

You can view the adoptable cats on the City of Toronto's website as they come available, or head to any of the city's three shelters.

Those rescued from the hoarding situation are marked with a little house illustration in the bottom right-hand corner of their profile pictures on the city's own website.

Cats are also being cared for and adopted out by select Petsmart partner locations.

Several cats from last weekend's rescue have been named, at least temporarily, after Toronto Raptors players.

"This kitty came from a home where he was living with too many of his friends," reads the description of a one-year-old grey male named Kawhi.

"He will definitely need some time to adjust to living in his new home. There have been some big changes in this guy's world recently and he will need a very patient owner to let him adapt slowly to living in a loving home."

Some other cats from the rescue are listed on Toronto Cat Rescue's website with the names of Star Wars characters.

"I'm the sweetest and friendliest little kitten you could ever meet. I love attention and am so affectionate," reads the description of a little black kitty named Kylo.

"I was recently rescued from a home with a lot of other cats and am used to having many kitty companions. Since I LOVE other cats so much, I would like a forever home with another young kitty that enjoys cuddling and playing."

Cats rescued from the hoarding situation are also expected to become available for adoption at the Toronto Humane Society, which also took in some of the felines found in a single North York apartment unit on Satuday.

Tempting as it may be to collect 'em all, be warned that local animal rescue organizations are concerned about too many cats being in one home. The rescue reported on earlier this week marked the second "large cat hoarding situation" in just over a month, according to Toronto Cat Rescue.

City of Toronto bylaws state that a maximum of just six cats can be kept in any household.

"It's a terrible way for cats to live," wrote TCR of hoarding situations on its website following Saturday's rescue. "If you know that someone has too many cats, it is best to report it sooner rather than later."