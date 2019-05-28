This is what Toronto's newest student apartment building could look like

Huron Street is about to be home to a large new residence for the University of Toronto.

Located right at 409 Huron Street (just off of Bloor), the site is home to a proposal for a student rental building that, if approved, will about four storeys of dorms.

Designed by SvN, the building is a stark white jagged design with a sawtooth pattern on the side.

An older building from 1903 is still on the site, and would be preserved as the face of the new residence.

If approved, the building will contain 90 rental units, which includes 40 units that are replacing existing rentals at the location. They'll be a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, and generally larger than the existing ones.

No on-site parking would be available, but there will be room for a ton of bicycle storage — upwards of 200 bike parking spots.