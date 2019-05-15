Vegan activists want to take over Toronto's most prominent billboards

Vegans are taking over Toronto, or, they're trying to.

The self-proclaimed "high-profile advertising campaign," BeFairBeVegan, is attempting to run ads on some of Toronto's most prominent billboards with the help of a GoFundMePage.

The campaign features stark black and white images of animals; juxtaposing the furry, feathery and scaly friends with humans saying, "different but equal."

BeFairBeVegan's fight for animal equality has taken the group's billboards to places like New York City, Seattle and even Tasmania.

According to a video posted on the group's GoFundMe, this project is "the most ambitious animal justice campaign ever to hit Toronto."

The video, which features a number of the group's billboards and ad designs, claims that animals are "the largest, most oppressed, group on earth."

In its attempt to save animal lives and promote veganism across the city, BeFairBeVegan hopes to have ads in subway stations, on streetcars and bus shelters, along with huge billboards in iconic locations like Yonge-Dundas Square.

"Veganism is a matter of justice, not of personal choice," the video adds.

Both the video and the GoFundMe page urge people to donate money so they can advertise in as many spaces as possible.

There's no word yet on when the group plans on launching its campaign in Toronto, but so far the GoFundMe has raised nearly $12,ooo out of the necessary $50,000 for their cause.