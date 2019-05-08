City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

The TTC is shutting down 10 subway stations this weekend

If you plan on taking the subway this weekend it's important to note there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations. The closure will be occurring on May 11 and 12 due to installation of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

As always, shuttle buses will operate.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 3 between Kennedy and McCowan stations on May 18, 19 and 20 to accommodate work by Metrolinx for Eglinton Crosstown construction.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations will end at 11 p.m. from May 13 to 16 for subway corridor maintenance. Service will resume by 6 a.m. the following morning.

