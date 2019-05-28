TTC cancels early closure to accommodate Raptors fans

Great news for Toronto Raptors fans and transit users: the scheduled early nightly closure from Eglinton to Bloor-Yonge stations has been cancelled for the night of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Now, subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton to Bloor-Yonge stations will end at 11 p.m. each night only from May 27 to May 29. This is for subway corridor maintenance. Service is set to resume by 6 a.m. each following morning.

Line 1: We’re cancelling the early closure between Eglinton & Bloor/Yonge this Thursday only so that everyone can get into and out of the city to cheer on the #Raptors! The closure will continue as scheduled tonight & tomorrow night. #TTC #WeTheNorth — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 28, 2019

These early closures were originally scheduled to continue until May 30 but will now end on May 29 in support of Toronto Raptors fans.

Go Raps Go!