City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure Raptors

TTC cancels early closure to accommodate Raptors fans

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Great news for Toronto Raptors fans and transit users: the scheduled  early nightly closure from Eglinton to Bloor-Yonge stations has been cancelled for the night of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. 

Now, subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton to Bloor-Yonge stations will end at 11 p.m. each night only from May 27 to May 29. This is for subway corridor maintenance. Service is set to resume by 6 a.m. each following morning.

These early closures were originally scheduled to continue until May 30 but will now end on May 29 in support of Toronto Raptors fans.

Go Raps Go!

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what Toronto's newest student apartment building could look like

Vote for your favourite photo from Doors Open Toronto

One of Toronto's biggest furniture stores closing after 83 years

Police rescue baby goslings from Toronto highway

Ontario Place will not be getting a casino or condos

TTC cancels early closure to accommodate Raptors fans

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia is partying hard in Punta Cana

Doug Ford reverses $177 million funding cuts to Toronto