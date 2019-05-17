It's going to feel like 28 C in Toronto this long weekend

Is there better news heading into a long weekend than good weather?

As the long weekend slowly takes over the minds of workers everywhere, many will be pleased (or even ecstatic) to know that it's going to be a toasty few days.

Environment Canada predicts that tomorrow will start off a little on the cooler side, but will get to a comfortable 15 C throughout the day.

Then, on Sunday, the real celebration begins. Temperatures should hit the early 20s but feel like a whopping 28 C with the humidex, according to the Weather Network.

It'll remain somewhat warm throughout the week too, hovering in the mid-teen range leading up to next weekend.

It might not be time for the beach quite yet, but patios have opened and the first signs of summer are here.