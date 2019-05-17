City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 28 C in Toronto this long weekend

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Is there better news heading into a long weekend than good weather? 

As the long weekend slowly takes over the minds of workers everywhere, many will be pleased (or even ecstatic) to know that it's going to be a toasty few days. 

Environment Canada predicts that tomorrow will start off a little on the cooler side, but will get to a comfortable 15 C throughout the day. 

Then, on Sunday, the real celebration begins. Temperatures should hit the early 20s but feel like a whopping 28 C with the humidex, according to the Weather Network

It'll remain somewhat warm throughout the week too, hovering in the mid-teen range leading up to next weekend. 

It might not be time for the beach quite yet, but patios have opened and the first signs of summer are here. 

Lead photo by

George Socka

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Someone just gave Toronto's subway map an impressive redesign

Ontario voters are giving up on Doug Ford according to new study

Ontario humane societies will soon be able to enforce animal cruelty laws

The top 50 event venues in Toronto

It's going to feel like 28 C in Toronto this long weekend

Toronto is getting Canada's first-ever dog prom

Snoop Dogg was spotted hanging out at a Toronto bar last night

Doug Ford announces $100K investment in hats for hunters