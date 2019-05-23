Power outage and fire delays streetcar service all over Toronto

Some 3,800 homes and businesses are currently without power in Toronto's side following a transformer fire, but thousands upon thousands more across the city are feeling the pain.

Hi Martin, sorry you've had a wait. Due to a fire causing a power outage in the east end our streetcar routes have experienced disruption this morning. Apologies again. ^KJ — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) May 23, 2019

TTC officials announced around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning that all streetcar routes were experiencing delays on account of the widespread east-end power outage.

The problem? Vehicles can't leave the Leslie Barns Carhouse without electricity.

Attention Customers: All streetcar routes are experiencing delays due to a power outage in the east end affecting streetcars leaving our Leslie Barns Carhouse. Buses are operating to supplement service. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 23, 2019

Toronto Hydro said around 9 a.m. that it hopes to have power restored to the area — which is bound by Dundas Street East, Unwin Avenue, Cherry Street East and Leslie Street — "within the next two hours."

Meanwhile, shuttle buses were sent out to supplement regular streetcar service.

Oh my god. Traffic in the Beaches is pretty much at a standstill. So glad I took the “express” bus. We’ve been on here for 35 minutes and we’re not even at Leslie yet. Guessing this is a result of the earlier power outage. Fun times. #ttc — Nicole Mortillaro (@NebulousNikki) May 23, 2019

The TTC announced around 8:40 a.m. that service had "resumed on all streetcar routes affected by a power outage in the east end," but commuters are still struggling to get around as the rush hour continues.

"Buses will continue to supplement service through the morning rush," says the TTC. "504B King and 505 Dundas continue to divert due to a overhead issue at Broadview and Dundas."