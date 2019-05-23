City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
power outage toronto

Power outage and fire delays streetcar service all over Toronto

Some 3,800 homes and businesses are currently without power in Toronto's side following a transformer fire, but thousands upon thousands more across the city are feeling the pain.

TTC officials announced around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning that all streetcar routes were experiencing delays on account of the widespread east-end power outage.

The problem? Vehicles can't leave the Leslie Barns Carhouse without electricity. 

Toronto Hydro said around 9 a.m. that it hopes to have power restored to the area — which is bound by Dundas Street East, Unwin Avenue, Cherry Street East and Leslie Street — "within the next two hours."

Meanwhile, shuttle buses were sent out to supplement regular streetcar service.

The TTC announced around 8:40 a.m. that service had "resumed on all streetcar routes affected by a power outage in the east end," but commuters are still struggling to get around as the rush hour continues.

"Buses will continue to supplement service through the morning rush," says the TTC. "504B King and 505 Dundas continue to divert due to a overhead issue at Broadview and Dundas."

