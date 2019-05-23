City
toronto pedestrian hit

Shocking video shows Toronto drivers don't pay enough attention to crosswalks

Security footage of a near-deadly traffic incident involving a pedestrian at a crosswalk has many in Toronto talking today about the responsibilities that come along with being a motorist.

Police reported on Wednesday around 5 p.m. that a woman in her late 20's had been struck by a vehicle while walking across the Queensway at Milton Street.

The woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition but "is going to be okay," according to Newstalk 1010's Lucas Meyer.

Nevertheless, video footage obtained by the news outlet of the incident is graphic and may be disturbing to some.

The video stars with the woman pushing a button at a designated pedestrian crosswalk and holding her arm out to cross as instructed by posted signs. She looks before crossing and then walks.

Not even halfway across the street, the victim is hit by a fast-moving van. Once struck, the woman is thrown down the road. Her husband and another pedestrian are seen running to her aid.

The driver of the van has been charged with careless driving and, fortunately, the victim's injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Tweets containing the video are spurring plenty of discussion, however, about how Torontonians use and share our roads.

"Shocking, but the reality of many Toronto pedestrian and cyclist injuries and fatalities, despite the automatic impulse of many to ask what the person hit could have been doing wrong," wrote David Rider of the video.

"No surprise that these completely avoidable tragedies are frequent. Driver distraction, incompetence are depressingly commonplace," wrote Bing de Singealtún.

"Two years ago [I] had to drag one of my sons back from the path of an oversized SUV driven by a teenager running a red light. Wishes for a speedy recovery."

Some people argue that the pedestrian is equally at fault for not paying attention, but most are holding up the clip as evidence of a need for harsher penalties for drivers.

An extra $22 million in additional funds were approved for road safety measures in Toronto last summer after a rash of pedestrian and cyclist deaths.

Toronto Police data shows that a total of 40 pedestrians and four cyclists were killed in traffic collisions last year alone.

Lead photo by

Lucas Meyer

