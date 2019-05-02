Events to shut down Toronto streets this weekend
Various events will be taking to Toronto streets this weekend. As a result, there's going to be a slew of road closures. If that's not brutal enough, there's a TTC subway closure this Saturday.
Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this weekend.
A series of full and rolling closures will be in effect at different times between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. to accommodate this event on May 5.
The race will begin at Yonge and Sheppard and will initially include closures on surrounding streets north of the intersection. The race will then turn back south, eventually travel east toward the Don River and then come back west across the downtown to Humber Bay Park East.
Parts of many collector/arterial roads and local roads will experience rolling closures, including those noted below:
A full map of the race is available on the Toronto Marathon website.
Bremner Blvd. from Lakeshore Blvd. West to the east side of the parking garage at 25 York St. will be closed on May 5 from 7 a.m. to midnight for the event.
To accommodate the event, Bayview Ave. will be closed between Mill St. and Front St. East on May 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A series of rolling road closures will be in effect on May 5 from noon to 8 p.m. to accommodate the Khalsa Day parade. This includes:
Christian Boback
Join the conversation Load comments