Events to shut down Toronto streets this weekend

Various events will be taking to Toronto streets this weekend. As a result, there's going to be a slew of road closures. If that's not brutal enough, there's a TTC subway closure this Saturday.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this weekend.

A series of full and rolling closures will be in effect at different times between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. to accommodate this event on May 5.



The race will begin at Yonge and Sheppard and will initially include closures on surrounding streets north of the intersection. The race will then turn back south, eventually travel east toward the Don River and then come back west across the downtown to Humber Bay Park East.



Parts of many collector/arterial roads and local roads will experience rolling closures, including those noted below:

Yonge St. at or near Sheppard Ave.

Yonge St. between Sheppard Ave. and Davisville Ave./Chaplin Cres.

Chaplin Cres. between Yonge St. and Oriole Pkwy.

Oriole Pkwy. between Chaplain Cres. and Lonsdale Rd.

Spadina Rd. between Lonsdale Rd. and Austin Ter.

Davenport Rd. between MacPherson Ave. and Belmont St.

Belmont St./Aylmer Ave./Rosedale Valley Rd. between Davenport Rd. and Bayview Ave.

Bayview Ave. from Rosedale Valley Rd. to Lower River St.

King St. East between Lower River St. and Sumach St.

Eastern Ave. between Sumach St. and Front St. East

Front St. East/Wellington St. between Eastern Ave. and John St.

John St. between Wellington St. East and Front St. West

Front St. West between John St. and Bathurst St.

Bathurst St. between Front St. West and Fort York Blvd.

Fort York Blvd. between Bathurst St. and Fleet St.

Fleet St. between Fort York Blvd. and Strachan Ave.

Strachan Ave. between Fleet St. and Remembrance Dr.

A full map of the race is available on the Toronto Marathon website.

Bremner Blvd. from Lakeshore Blvd. West to the east side of the parking garage at 25 York St. will be closed on May 5 from 7 a.m. to midnight for the event.

To accommodate the event, Bayview Ave. will be closed between Mill St. and Front St. East on May 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A series of rolling road closures will be in effect on May 5 from noon to 8 p.m. to accommodate the Khalsa Day parade. This includes: