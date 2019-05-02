City
Ontario is about to make it easier to close illegal weed stores

Many illegal cannabis stores continue to operate in Toronto and the rest of Ontario, but that may soon come to an end. 

Because of a legal loophole based around residency, unlicensed weed stores outside of the province's permitted 25 continue to operate between the lines. 

Basically, if someone "resides" on the premises, it can be hard or even impossible to shut it down. 

But now, the province is planning on shutting that loophole. 

According to CityNews, which has learned of the plans to shut the loophole, the province will be tabling new legislation to make it an offence to reopen raided stores. 

Should the bill pass, and it most likely will, the new legislation will come into place after June.

