There's a one-day subway closure in Toronto this weekend

TTC Subway Closure

Another weekend, another subway closure.

This time around there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 6, due to installation of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

That's not all for the weekend. On April 7, subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start at noon for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement work.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend subway service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations on April 13 and April 14 due to the continued installation of the new ATC signalling system.

