There's a major TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Brace yourself, Toronto transit riders. This weekend's subway closure is a doozy. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations on April 13 and April 14 due to installation of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

As always, shuttle buses will be running.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations on April 27 and April 28 due to rail replacement.

It's also important to note that next week will once again see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Wilson and St. Clair West stations will end at 11 p.m. each night from April 15 to April 18 to accommodate subway corridor maintenance. Service will resume by 6 a.m. each following morning.