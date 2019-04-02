10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in March

Toronto businesses that closed in March weathered a tough winter, but didn't quite make it to see the sun. Places for vegetarian, Moroccan, whole fried chickens and giant platters of nachos all shuttered this month.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in March.

This palatial source for Chinese Buddhist vegetarian cuisine in Markham closed on March 1.

This place on Queen West may have fried whole chickens, but only managed to stay open for four months. Maybe it was because the name was a Chinese double entendre?

Nacho platters topped with sliders and sparklers came from this Danforth bar that was open for less than half a year, and will now be hard to find anywhere else, but thankfully so will their cocktails with names like Daddy Issues.

This Moroccan restaurant in the Annex from the people behind heavyweights Cava and Chabrol had its last service on March 16.

Though a Roncesvalles location lives on, the Leslieville outpost of this pizza place wasn't able to make a go of it in a supposedly "cursed" location, closing last month.

This business announced they are closing all locations, refocusing on lifestyle and recipe website Crumb.

This high end consignment shop in Bloor West Village appears to have abruptly closed in March.

This West Queen West boutique closed last month to become a totally online venture.

This cutesy general store across from its sibling bar by the same name closed last month, following a massive sell-off of all their hip products.

This location of a chain cafe in central Danforth community hub Carrot Common closed in March to become a Zaza.