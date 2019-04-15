Police say man posing as delivery driver attacked Mississauga woman with crossbow

Peel Regional Police are asking the public for help in solving a bizarre attempted murder case that involves a fake delivery man, a concealed crossbow and an arrow designed to hunt moose.

The incident in question took place at a house in Mississauga around 8 p.m. on November 7, 2018, after a 44-year-old woman answered her front door.

Police say that someone dressed as delivery man had shown up to the woman's house carrying a large box. After a brief conversation, the suspect shot the woman using a crossbow hidden inside his box.

Peel police have released surveillance video of a suspect who they say posed as a delivery man and shot a woman with a crossbow

The woman is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. In a search of the home, investigators later found the arrow they believe she was hit with: A big game hunting arrow designed to "inflict the maximum amount of damage possible," they said in a news release on Monday.

Police say they believe the attack was premeditated, targeted and isolated, though they have yet to apprehend a suspect in the attempted murder case.

Surveillance footage of the incident and the suspect's vehicle, a dark-coloured pickup truck, have been released by Peel Police.

The department's Criminal Investigation Bureau urges anyone with information to contact them at 905-456-5840 or through Crimestoppers.