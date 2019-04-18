City
Posted 3 hours ago
Pape Station was total chaos today

Posted 3 hours ago
Winter has ended, but that doesn't mean the TTC delays have ended with it. 

The Bloor-Danforth line (especially Pape station) was complete chaos today, as shuttle buses replaced a huge section of it. St. George to Chester was taken out of service early this morning due to an injury at track level. 

While it's understood by many that these things happen, and the TTC can be impacted, what's not understood is how the TTC can handle these situations. 

Lack of (or zero) communication from drivers, poor updates from TTC staff, and ill-managed shuttle bus service caused the same headaches it always does in these types of scenarios. 

Staff were sparse at Pape, which is one of the busiest stations on the line, causing many to crowd onto the subway platforms due to not realizing shuttle buses were operating. 

Shuttle buses, as always, all seemed to arrive and depart at the same time, causing massive crowds to gather outside station doors and along the road. 

As buses piled up and crowds seemed to double in size every few minutes, the problem of course worsened drastically as time went on. 

Many commuters are angry, as is to be expected, as they were later and later for meetings and work shifts. 

