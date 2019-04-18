Pape Station was total chaos today

Winter has ended, but that doesn't mean the TTC delays have ended with it.

The Bloor-Danforth line (especially Pape station) was complete chaos today, as shuttle buses replaced a huge section of it. St. George to Chester was taken out of service early this morning due to an injury at track level.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between St George and Chester while we respond to an injury on the tracks. Shuttle buses are running. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 18, 2019

While it's understood by many that these things happen, and the TTC can be impacted, what's not understood is how the TTC can handle these situations.

Dear @TTChelps, there is nobody at Pape Station telling anyone about the cancellations in train service. People are flocking onto the platform. Nobody is telling us where to get a shuttle bus, if they are even available. — oh ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@ohvotrecoeur) April 18, 2019

Lack of (or zero) communication from drivers, poor updates from TTC staff, and ill-managed shuttle bus service caused the same headaches it always does in these types of scenarios.

The scene at Pape station. Subway shut down with zero communication from the #TTC bus driver @TTCnotices pic.twitter.com/Ce1eGlvBPo — Dionne Ayanna (@DionneAyanna) April 18, 2019

Staff were sparse at Pape, which is one of the busiest stations on the line, causing many to crowd onto the subway platforms due to not realizing shuttle buses were operating.

Shuttle buses, as always, all seemed to arrive and depart at the same time, causing massive crowds to gather outside station doors and along the road.

We’ve been waiting for shuttle buses in sherbourne station going to pape but there’s no shuttle buses. Smh — CHONGIWA (@ExosEverything) April 18, 2019

As buses piled up and crowds seemed to double in size every few minutes, the problem of course worsened drastically as time went on.

@TTChelps @TTCnotices Some customer service/direction at Pape would be helpful. Prople are crowding the buses as they pull into the station and blocking their path on the roads. Where are your staff? — Greg Sarney (@gregsarney) April 18, 2019

Many commuters are angry, as is to be expected, as they were later and later for meetings and work shifts.