City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
leslieville

Underground explosion damages homes in Toronto

An explosion inside the sewers beneath a major Toronto intersection has damaged some homes and businesses in Leslieville, according to police, but no injuries have been reported.

Toronto Police say that a manhole cover was blown right off the street around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Gerrard Street East and Pape Avenue.

Footage from the scene shows at least one damaged law office. The number of residences affected by the explosion are yet unknown.

In a statement to local radio station Newstalk1010, Toronto Hydro took responsiblity for the accident. "I can confirm that we had an underground cable fault in this area and there are reports that the lid of the cable chamber was dislodged," said a spokesperson.

Traffic was closed off for about an hour as fire, police and hydro crews cleaned up the scene and investigated.

Hydro and water outages continue to be reported in the area, but the roadway has reopened for both transit vehicles and individual motorists.

Lead photo by

Barbara Howson

