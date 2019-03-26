TTC fares and passes are going up next week

It's finally happening: TTC fares are going up.

The transit agency announced in January that fares would rise by 10 cents in the spring, and that time has arrived.

Starting Monday, April 1, almost every type of fare will increase in price. Presto adult fares and tokens will now be $3.10, up from $3. Cash fares will be unchanged, sitting at $3.25.

A 12-month pass on your Presto card will now set you back $138.55 per month, and if you're a senior or student, $112.25. This is up from $134 and $107, respectively. A monthly pass will increase from $146.25 to $151.15 (up to $122.45 for seniors and students).

A day pass will go up 50 cents, hitting a new price of $13.

The new prices were approved by the City in order to help meet the TTC's capital budget, which is currently short-funded.