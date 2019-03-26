City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc fares

TTC fares and passes are going up next week

City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's finally happening: TTC fares are going up. 

The transit agency announced in January that fares would rise by 10 cents in the spring, and that time has arrived. 

Starting Monday, April 1, almost every type of fare will increase in price. Presto adult fares and tokens will now be $3.10, up from $3. Cash fares will be unchanged, sitting at $3.25. 

A 12-month pass on your Presto card will now set you back $138.55 per month, and if you're a senior or student, $112.25. This is up from $134 and $107, respectively. A monthly pass will increase from $146.25 to $151.15 (up to $122.45 for seniors and students).

A day pass will go up 50 cents, hitting a new price of $13. 

The new prices were approved by the City in order to help meet the TTC's capital budget, which is currently short-funded. 

Lead photo by

Michael Monastyrskyj

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's first cannabis store says it will be opening next week

Toronto's biggest sex store closing after 20 years

Toronto might start heating TTC bus shelters

Toronto's fifth cannabis store will replace a California Sandwiches

TTC fares and passes are going up next week

Walmart launches full-service medical clinic to compete with hospitals

Over 100 cats found in one Toronto home

LCBO workers want ID checks at entrances to deter thieves