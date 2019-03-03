City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
weather toronto

Toronto temperatures about to plummet to way colder than normal levels

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The weather last month was absolutely brutal, and it doesn't look like March is going to be any better.

A deep freeze is about to take hold of Toronto tonight, meaning we can expect temperatures to feel like -21 C with wind chill.

Daytime highs over the next few days are not going to be any better, with temperatures topping at around -15 C with wind chill.

According to the Weather Network, that's 10 C below average for this time of year. 

There's some comfort amidst the pain: by mid-March, temperatures should start evening out before mild spring weather takes over Toronto earlier than usual

Lead photo by

Jackx001

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto temperatures about to plummet to way colder than normal levels

10 great date ideas in Toronto when you don't want to spend a lot of money

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

It's going to feel like -22 C in Toronto next week

Someone just found a bed bug on a TTC subway seat

Toronto teens show the ridiculousness of mass fare evasions on the TTC

Toronto to start towing cars if they're in the way of snow plows

People are furious after big raise announced for Toronto police