Toronto temperatures about to plummet to way colder than normal levels

The weather last month was absolutely brutal, and it doesn't look like March is going to be any better.

A deep freeze is about to take hold of Toronto tonight, meaning we can expect temperatures to feel like -21 C with wind chill.

Bundle up, Toronto! The city is under an extreme cold alert, with daytime highs around 10 degrees below seasonal over the next few days. Overnight, we'll see windchill values well into the -20s. Here's a look at what's to come: https://t.co/Jc9aEG8XPo pic.twitter.com/19LEl9WWsD — Daksha Rangan (@DakshaRangan) March 3, 2019

Daytime highs over the next few days are not going to be any better, with temperatures topping at around -15 C with wind chill.

According to the Weather Network, that's 10 C below average for this time of year.

There's some comfort amidst the pain: by mid-March, temperatures should start evening out before mild spring weather takes over Toronto earlier than usual.