10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

Toronto businesses that closed in February marked a lot of change for the city during the shortest month of the year. A popular patio, artsy venue, nightclub and candy store all shut their doors this month.

Here are some notable Toronto businesses that closed in February.

This busy nightclub on King West closed down this month after four years.

After around four years of selling vinyl and putting on live shows, this arts space on Dundas West closed at the end of the month.

This bar at 234 King East officially closed on February 1, celebrating with a send-off event at nearby Banknote in Corktown.

After half a year, this Ossington hand roll spot wasn’t able to make a go of it on a street flooded with bars and restaurants.

One of Toronto's favourite candy stores has closed its Dundas and Ossington location, but is still operating in Mississauga and online.

The Junction lost a place for wholesome brunches at the very beginning of February, announcing the folks behind it were heading “in a different direction.”

This popular spot for drinks on the patio and prix fixe dinners in Little Italy finally closed its doors after struggling to remain operational at the end of a decade in business.

Toronto lost one of its places to play ping pong when this lounge that had been open since 2016 closed at the beginning of February.

Bacon sandwiches are no longer being served at the original Leslieville location of this shop. Another Ossington location had closed previously.

Flooding caused the landlord of this St. Clair West bakery to terminate their lease, and they’re currently looking for a new location.