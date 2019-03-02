City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto closed

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto businesses that closed in February marked a lot of change for the city during the shortest month of the year. A popular patio, artsy venue, nightclub and candy store all shut their doors this month.

Here are some notable Toronto businesses that closed in February.

Same

This busy nightclub on King West closed down this month after four years.

Faith / Void

After around four years of selling vinyl and putting on live shows, this arts space on Dundas West closed at the end of the month.

Pacific Junction Hotel

This bar at 234 King East officially closed on February 1, celebrating with a send-off event at nearby Banknote in Corktown.

Narami

After half a year, this Ossington hand roll spot wasn’t able to make a go of it on a street flooded with bars and restaurants.

Sweet Addictions

One of Toronto's favourite candy stores has closed its Dundas and Ossington location, but is still operating in Mississauga and online.

House of Common

The Junction lost a place for wholesome brunches at the very beginning of February, announcing the folks behind it were heading “in a different direction.”

Sidecar

This popular spot for drinks on the patio and prix fixe dinners in Little Italy finally closed its doors after struggling to remain operational at the end of a decade in business.

Smash Ping Pong Lounge

Toronto lost one of its places to play ping pong when this lounge that had been open since 2016 closed at the beginning of February.

Rashers

Bacon sandwiches are no longer being served at the original Leslieville location of this shop. Another Ossington location had closed previously.

Cakes Cove

Flooding caused the landlord of this St. Clair West bakery to terminate their lease, and they’re currently looking for a new location.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Sweet Addictions

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

It's going to feel like -22 C in Toronto next week

Someone just found a bed bug on a TTC subway seat

Toronto teens show the ridiculousness of mass fare evasions on the TTC

Toronto to start towing cars if they're in the way of snow plows

People are furious after big raise announced for Toronto police

Snow and signal delays cause dangerous overcrowding on the TTC

Someone just replaced the TTC subway posters with something more appropriate