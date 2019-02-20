10 subway stations are shutting down this weekend in Toronto

This weekend's subway closure in Toronto is going to be a doozy. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations on February 23 and February 24 due to installation of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

Line 1: There will be no service between St Clair West and Union stations this weekend due to installation of the new Automatic Train Control (ATC) signalling system. Shuttle buses will run. #TTC pic.twitter.com/5K7dgXMXUo — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) February 20, 2019

As always, shuttle buses will be operating.

It's also important to note, Dupont and Museum stations will be closed, but all other stations within the closure area will remain open for fare sales and access to surface routes.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will see subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations ending at 11 p.m. each night from March 4 to March 7 due to installation of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.