More nasty weather in store for Toronto this weekend

Yesterday's weather in Toronto made it a wet, sloshy, slippery mess, and the rest of the week is going to be just as wild.

Freezing rain and icy conditions are going to persist throughout the first part of today before warming up a bit in the evening to start the thaw process. Environment Canada's freezing drizzle warning remains in effect.

The freezing rain will eventually become regular rain, with a chance for thunderstorms. This evening will have windy conditions that could reach 70-90 km/h.

It could warm up slightly tomorrow, according to some meteorologists, before plummeting back down to feel like -20 C.

This back-and-forth roller coaster will most likely make the city a wet, icy, windy mess. Prepare for a brutal few days, and remember to wrap those plastic bags around your shoes. You'll look dumb but you'll be dry!