City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

More nasty weather in store for Toronto this weekend

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Yesterday's weather in Toronto made it a wet, sloshy, slippery mess, and the rest of the week is going to be just as wild. 

Freezing rain and icy conditions are going to persist throughout the first part of today before warming up a bit in the evening to start the thaw process. Environment Canada's freezing drizzle warning remains in effect.

The freezing rain will eventually become regular rain, with a chance for thunderstorms. This evening will have windy conditions that could reach 70-90 km/h. 

It could warm up slightly tomorrow, according to some meteorologists, before plummeting back down to feel like -20 C. 

This back-and-forth roller coaster will most likely make the city a wet, icy, windy mess. Prepare for a brutal few days, and remember to wrap those plastic bags around your shoes. You'll look dumb but you'll be dry!

Lead photo by

Lisa de-Jong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto ranked Canada's top city for finding love

Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Toronto

More nasty weather in store for Toronto this weekend

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories

Freezing rain in Toronto causing closures citywide

Toronto's first cannabis retail store might open in Yorkville

Massive fire breaks out in Toronto's Chinatown

TTC riders left stranded at stops due to cold weather once again