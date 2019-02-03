10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in January

Toronto businesses that closed in January got to see 2019, but just barely. Adieus were bid to places that included a couple of French spots, a seafood joint, a couple of popular brunch spots and a few bars.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in January.

Chef/restaurateur Anthony Rose closed this romantic French spot on Dupont after over a three-year run on January 1 to make way for a Jewish Middle Eastern concept in the space called Fet Zun ("fat son" in Yiddish), which should be opening very soon.

For over a decade, this affordable musical instrument store that also offered music lessons (across from Long & McQuade, no less) survived in Bloorcourt. Until last month, that is. The space is now supposedly being converted into a cafe.

This sandwich shop at Peter & Adelaide from chef Rob Bragagnolo (Labora, Marben) and Sergio Fiorino closed last month after almost three years. Each person wanted to focus more on their individual businesses, so the space was sold, to be replaced with a Salus Fresh Foods.

Serving Osaka-style Japanese-Western fusion brunch for almost a year and a half, this adorable spot in Harbord Village closed at the end of January. Its owner claims to be working on a new top secret project in another location that will focus more on lunch and dinner than brunch.

The Ryerson location at Gerrard & Church of this popular BBQ bar was the final outpost of the franchise in the city. It closed on January 18 due to factors that included gentrification, rent and property tax increases along with the minimum wage increase.

One of the saddest closures last month was this beloved, long-time neighbourhood brunch spot at Dovercourt & Argyle. A second location in the Junction opened just two months before.

This French street food joint that served up French tacos on the Danforth in Greektown closed up last month, announcing it had been acquired by a new investor and will be moving to a new location, either in Toronto or Montreal (or both). Here's hoping we'll see it again somewhere soon.

Known for its cocktail expertise, this bar on Queen West had its final last call on January 27 after four and a half years in business. Some of its bartender-owners will be pursuing new opportunities at a beverage consultation company.

After six years of serving oysters, lobster, chowder and bisques on Mount Pleasant Avenue in Davisville Village, this seafood restaurant closed last month. One of its owners is continuing on with a catering business.

Quoting an obscure Winnie the Pooh quote in its farewell, this gay bar near Church and Wellesley closed its doors for a final time last month. Popular for open mics and piano nights, it supposedly battled new landlords for months before giving up the fight.