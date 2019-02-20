Freezing rain and snow to make for a messy commute in Toronto today

Toronto is about to get hit with more snow and freezing rain today, icing up roads and sidewalks and inevitably ensuring that commuters will have a tough time.

A special weather statement was issued for today by Environment Canada, warning of freezing rain and slippery, dangerous conditions.

Throughout the day, the temperature should rise a few degrees from -1 C to 3 C, meaning some of the freezing rain and snow can cause slushy conditions as it warms up.

"Freezing rain or freezing drizzle will then change to occasional rain or drizzle near midnight as temperatures rise above the zero degree mark," the statement says.

Ensure you have enough time to get where you're going a few times over, as streetcars, buses, and subways will probably be delayed. Make sure you wear shoes with traction, too.

Looking unfashionable is better than falling on your behind in the middle of the sidewalk, just to be laughed at by everyone around. Trust me.