City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Family Day Toronto 2019

What's open and closed Family Day 2019 in Toronto

What's open and closed in Toronto on Family Day 2019 is vital information to navigate your way around the city with your family in tow. While many businesses around the city close for the day, there are a number of exceptions. 

Here's what's open and closed this Family Day in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
Open
  • The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
  • Mail delivery

Family Day Toronto

Saks Food Hall located in the Eaton Centre will be open for the duration of Family Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off, and are taking advantage of the holiday to recoup after Winterlicious and Valentine's Day.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Family Day Toronto

Many indie bottle shops across the city will be open for a Family Day brew run. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Family Day Toronto

Head to Yorkville Village on February 18 to shop your heart out with the family. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Family Day Toronto

Ripley's Aquarium will be a packed house come Family Day. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

