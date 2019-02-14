What's open and closed Family Day 2019 in Toronto

What's open and closed in Toronto on Family Day 2019 is vital information to navigate your way around the city with your family in tow. While many businesses around the city close for the day, there are a number of exceptions.
Here's what's open and closed this Family Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
- Mail delivery
Saks Food Hall located in the Eaton Centre will be open for the duration of Family Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off, and are taking advantage of the holiday to recoup after Winterlicious and Valentine's Day.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Many indie bottle shops across the city will be open for a Family Day brew run. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Head to Yorkville Village on February 18 to shop your heart out with the family. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Ripley's Aquarium will be a packed house come Family Day. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
Open