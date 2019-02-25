City
windstorm ontario

Massive wind storm creates wild-looking ice shoves around Ontario

An insane wind storm has been battering Southern Ontario for the past 24 hours, and it's causing problems with ice, flooding, property damage, and traffic

The wind storm is leaving many without power, and damaging property, bridges, roads, and more, as gusts up to 110 km/h sweep over the region, leaving destruction in their wake. 

A phenomenon known as an "ice shove" sometimes occurs during heavy winds in winter, and a few are popping up around the province. 

Ice shoves occur when strong winds push snow and ice up onto the shore of lakes and other bodies of water. 

The ice and snow creep up onto the beaches and shores, piling several metres high and completely engulfing anything in the way. 

Fort Erie is currently being encroached upon by such a situation, where ice is piling up on shore higher than the people who came to marvel, and more dangerously, over the retaining wall. 

Signs, trees, and other fixtures are being damaged around Toronto and the rest of southern Ontario as winds continue to destroy property.

The storm is expected to last through tonight, so continue to monitor conditions are be careful when venturing outside. 

George Kourounis

