adam vaughan

Liberal MP apologizes for tweet suggesting Doug Ford be whacked

Liberal MP for Spadina-Fort York Adam Vaughan has landed in some hot water after a series of tweets that some took to be advocating violence against Premier Doug Ford. 

In a series of tweets criticizing cuts to education and Kindergarten funding, Vaughan compared Ford to the popular Whac-A-Mole game popular at carnivals and arcades. 

He then tweeted photos of the game with Ford's face photoshopped over the moles. 

Later, he said he had been contacted by lawyers of the Moles of Ontario and that they didn't like being compared to the Premier. 

After this, harsher criticism rolled in from Ford's supporters, saying Vaughan was advocating violence against the premier. Vaughan then issued an apology statement Saturday night. 

"Whack was in reference to whack-a-mole," he said. "Not everyone has seen the cartoon, and without it the comment lacks context."

Lead photo by

Adam Vaughan

