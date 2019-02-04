Liberal MP apologizes for tweet suggesting Doug Ford be whacked

Liberal MP for Spadina-Fort York Adam Vaughan has landed in some hot water after a series of tweets that some took to be advocating violence against Premier Doug Ford.

In a series of tweets criticizing cuts to education and Kindergarten funding, Vaughan compared Ford to the popular Whac-A-Mole game popular at carnivals and arcades.

So Frod's gang could get folks upset over hurting Kindergarten students instead of being angry over the damage he's done to University students. Next he will go after young offenders & end "free school" in detention centres...instead of playing whack-a-mole; Let's just whack him — Adam Vaughan 🇨🇦 (@TOAdamVaughan) February 2, 2019

He then tweeted photos of the game with Ford's face photoshopped over the moles.

Later, he said he had been contacted by lawyers of the Moles of Ontario and that they didn't like being compared to the Premier.

After this, harsher criticism rolled in from Ford's supporters, saying Vaughan was advocating violence against the premier. Vaughan then issued an apology statement Saturday night.

For those concerned about an earlier tweet I posted this morning please read my attached statement. pic.twitter.com/O0GASU5Ipo — Adam Vaughan 🇨🇦 (@TOAdamVaughan) February 3, 2019

"Whack was in reference to whack-a-mole," he said. "Not everyone has seen the cartoon, and without it the comment lacks context."