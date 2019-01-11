City
ttc delays

TTC tells Toronto to prepare for extra-slow subway service

Bad news, commuters. The TTC is warning of slower subways in the morning for a few weeks. 

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green posted to Twitter today that trains have a "go-slow" order in place until January 24 between Union and King. The service delays are also listed on the TTC's website.

The transit commission is apparently replacing 1,000 feet of screechy rails that cause a horrible headache as their trains take the corner. 

The slow-downs could affect trips as far north as St. Clair West, according to Green.

The screeching around curves is a problem the TTC has been trying to address for some time. The "squeal" is caused by a few things, such as sudden temperature changes, but curves in the track are particularly bad. Lubricators are applied and changed regularly, but it seems a heavier solution is necessary. 

And yes, regular weekend closures will still be in effect. So, plan ahead. 

