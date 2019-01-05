Toronto just got a giant vertical garden

It might not be the lush green walls of the Park Royal in Singapore, or Sydney's One Central Park, but Toronto's newest vertical garden is still an addition worth celebrating.

Still in seedling phase, the living wall gracing the back of the near-complete Bathurst College Centre is Toronto's first vertical garden to grace an outdoor facade of this size.

Sectioned off in a series of perforated metal sheets, the plants don't extend as high as the building's four storeys.

It does run along the entire back portion of the 146,627 square-foot retail project, making for what will (hopefully) be a greened-out nature walk down College Place, the laneway behind the homes on Markham Street.

It'll also be a nice reprieve for employees and shoppers of the soon-to-be Winners, Basil Box, Colaba Junction, a massive FreshCo supermarket, as well as the University Health Network offices on the third floor.

You can check out the budding garden by heading behind the centre at 410-444 Bathurst Street.