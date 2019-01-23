Pride Toronto members vote to ban police from marching in parade again

Last night, Pride Toronto's members voted 163-161 to ban uniformed police officers from marching in the Pride parade for at least two years.

This vote came on the heels of a controversial move by the organization to lift the ban several months ago. That initiated a heated debate within the organization, which raged for months.

Once again, Pride Toronto members voted to affirm their already-made decision to affirm the organizations already-made acceptance of BLMTO’s demand for no police in pride. Can we put this discussion to rest and enjoy our police-free Pride already. #prideTO #twilightzone — Rodney Diverlus (@rodneydiverlus) January 23, 2019

Olivia Nuamah, Pride's director, had come under fire for denouncing those who did not want a police presence. Calls for her resignation had been circling prior to last night's vote.

Police were banned from Toronto's parade in 2016 after calls from Black Lives Matter, who cited years of police brutality against queer communities.