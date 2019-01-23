City
Staff
Posted 8 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto pride

Pride Toronto members vote to ban police from marching in parade again

City
Staff
Posted 8 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Last night, Pride Toronto's members voted 163-161 to ban uniformed police officers from marching in the Pride parade for at least two years.

This vote came on the heels of a controversial move by the organization to lift the ban several months ago. That initiated a heated debate within the organization, which raged for months.

Olivia Nuamah, Pride's director, had come under fire for denouncing those who did not want a police presence. Calls for her resignation had been circling prior to last night's vote. 

Police were banned from Toronto's parade in 2016 after calls from Black Lives Matter, who cited years of police brutality against queer communities.  

Lead photo by

Scorpion Lens

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Pride Toronto members vote to ban police from marching in parade again

Activists ask Toronto to declare homlessness a state of emergency

Toronto ranked the world's 10th most expensive city to live in

Toronto is about to be hit with more terrible winter weather

Deciem's Brandon Truaxe reportedly died after jumping from his balcony

Toronto endures another brutal morning on the TTC

Brampton opts in to cannabis stores

Toronto upset after waiting for streetcars in the cold