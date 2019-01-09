Makeup guru James Charles is coming to Square One and fans are freaking out

Get ready to be "sister snatched:" internet personality and make up maven James Charles will be at Square One this Saturday, and fans are going bonkers for the chance to meet him.

Just found out James is going to be at the Toronto morphe store on Saturday and I am sister shook😍 @jamescharles — allie;) (@allietanti) January 8, 2019

The 19-year-old Instagram and Youtube sensation will be at the Mississauga mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the grand opening of the American cosmetics brand Morphe.

Hi Canadian Sisters! 🌈 We're coming to @shopSQUAREONE Shopping Centre with sister @jamescharles, and it's going to be the ONLY party. Wanna win the chance to meet James? Enter here! 😛👉 https://t.co/heWyZVNrau pic.twitter.com/1t21qPG3q1 — Morphe (@MorpheBrushes) January 8, 2019

While the store has actually been open in Square One since early December, it seems the brand wants to celebrate its first foray into Canada with an appearance from Charles, who has his own Morphe eyeshadow palette and brush set.

OMG @jamescharles IS COMING TO TORONTO AND I ONLY LIVE LIKE 2 HOURS AWAY AND I REGISTERED AND I REALLY HOPE I WIN. IK ITS LIKE IMPOSSIBLE BUT IT WOULD BE GREAT IF MY FRIEND TAYLOR AND I BOTH WIN — Erin Roberts (@erin_robert8) January 9, 2019

Fans of James are sister shook that the first ever male ambassador for CoverGirl will soon be in the city.

If the event is anything like the Morphe opening in New York, it's going to be pure insanity.

SISTER JAMES IS COMING TO TORONTO!!! I’m so excited!!! Ly James🥰 @jamescharles pic.twitter.com/IgBcKplMQI — Daniella La Rosa💜 (@_DaniellaLaRosa) January 9, 2019

Tons of people have registered for the meet and greet: now they just have to wait and see if they managed to snag a spot sometime today.

There's also a wristband contest running until tomorrow at 12 p.m. for the chance to meet the make up guru in the flesh.

@jamescharles please please help make a girls dream come true by meeting you in Toronto u would make her world #loveyou — shyla (@ingramShyla) January 7, 2019

Some people have given up on the chance of winning any type of contest completely, and have taken to social media to see if they can connect with Charles there.

@jamescharles help a bf out my gf won’t stop crying that ur meet and greet in Toronto is sold out pic.twitter.com/JArbwm7HJm — Brady Norris (@brady8766) January 9, 2019

Even those who aren't stans are reaching out on behalf of those who are sister sad they can't make the meet and greet.