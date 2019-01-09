City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
james charles toronto

Makeup guru James Charles is coming to Square One and fans are freaking out

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Get ready to be "sister snatched:" internet personality and make up maven James Charles will be at Square One this Saturday, and fans are going bonkers for the chance to meet him. 

The 19-year-old Instagram and Youtube sensation will be at the Mississauga mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the grand opening of the American cosmetics brand Morphe.

While the store has actually been open in Square One since early December, it seems the brand wants to celebrate its first foray into Canada with an appearance from Charles, who has his own Morphe eyeshadow palette and brush set. 

Fans of James are sister shook that the first ever male ambassador for CoverGirl will soon be in the city.

If the event is anything like the Morphe opening in New York, it's going to be pure insanity.

Tons of people have registered for the meet and greet: now they just have to wait and see if they managed to snag a spot sometime today.

There's also a wristband contest running until tomorrow at 12 p.m. for the chance to meet the make up guru in the flesh.

Some people have given up on the chance of winning any type of contest completely, and have taken to social media to see if they can connect with Charles there.

Even those who aren't stans are reaching out on behalf of those who are sister sad they can't make the meet and greet.

Lead photo by

James Charles

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The 5 worst things about Presto

Makeup guru James Charles is coming to Square One and fans are freaking out

Video shows woman climbing into donation bin a day after Toronto death

A Toronto neighbourhood is having a huge problem with car break-ins and thefts

Hundreds in Toronto protest forced removal of Indigenous people for pipeline project

This is what the new Eglinton Crosstown vehicle looks like

Shoppers Drug Mart can now sell medical marijuana online in Ontario

Parking rates are going up at Green P lots in Toronto