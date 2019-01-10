10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Toronto businesses that closed in December ran the gamut from an old-school bowling alley to a back-alley nightclub with a few BBQ and seafood joints in between. What they all had in common was they didn't survive to see 2019.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in December.

Another old-school bowling alley bit the dust last month after 56 years in business at Bathurst and Glencairn. This vintage alley with late-night cosmic bowling will soon be knocked down to make way for condos.

Parkdale's southern barbecue joint from the same team behind Grand Electric closed in December following six years in the space. Its co-owners hinted on IG that a new project will be opening there sometime this year.

This Financial District restaurant, a fave for its buck-a-shuck Thursdays, started out specializing in whole lobsters but eventually switched to serving up sustainable seafood. Two and a half years after opening, it had its final service on New Year's Eve.

First Bent, then Frings and now this Chinese dim sum spot that was at the base of the SoHo Metropolitan Hotel. Susur Lee's "Nouvelle Chinoise" restaurant lasted five years, closing on December 23 after its lease expired.

A little over a year after making its debut, this Chinese-style crawfish joint permanently shut down on Spadina Avenue in Chinatown. We still have no idea who Mr. Roc is, and will likely never know.

After a decade of offering creative Canadian cuisine on Queen West, this well-known restaurant helmed by chef David Lee served its last dish on New Year's Eve. Lee and the Chase Hospitality Group will be transforming it into an Asian-influenced, plant-based spot à la Planta.

Yet another decade-long Toronto go-to that closed on New Year's Eve, this Parkdale brunch, burger and party place will be missed by many in the city.

Having moved locations and switched owners multiple times over the past few years, this east-side juice bar and "healthy eatery" called it quits for good at its final Riverside address on Queen Street East in December.

The Q

In business for almost 40 years, this longstanding rotisserie and grill on The Queensway in Etobicoke was formerly a St-Hubert. The comfort-food institution closed on December 2 of last year.

Accessible by a back alley near Portland and Adelaide Streets, this King West nightclub from Toronto "nightlife king" Charles Khabouth's INK Entertainment closed at the end of 2018 with huge bashes befitting the club's six-year existence.