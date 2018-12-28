What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2019

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2019 is crucial information to find your way around the city on a day where seemingly everything is shut down. Like Christmas Day, it's one of the few days when most of the of the city is on pause.
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government office and banks
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule
Select grocery and convenience stores will be open on January 1. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Food and Drink
Closed
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Promenade will be open with reduced hours on New Year's Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Ripley's Aquarium is open 365 days a year. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
- Canada's Wonderland
- Gardiner Museum
- Hockey Hall of Fame
Open