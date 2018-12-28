What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2019

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2019 is crucial information to find your way around the city on a day where seemingly everything is shut down. Like Christmas Day, it's one of the few days when most of the of the city is on pause.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government office and banks

Libraries

Mail delivery

Banks

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule

Food and Drink



Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Gardiner Museum

Hockey Hall of Fame

Open