Toronto is about to get hit with a severe wind storm

If the weather isn't to your liking this fine Friday morning, fear not — it's all about to change in dramatic, violent, window-shattering fashion.

Temperatures are expected to skyrocket in the City of Toronto this afternoon, soaring up to nearly 30 degrees Celsius by 2 p.m.

Then, according to Environment Canada, it'll drop off by more than 20 degrees, reaching just 8 degrees Celsius overnight as a cold front moves across southern Ontario.

Storms are expected as warm and cold systems clash, with winds so powerful that Toronto Hydro is preemptively warning customers of potential power outages.

Special weather statement in effect. Strong winds expected to start tomorrow afternoon.



Here's how to prepare for possible outages:

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," wrote Environment Canada in a special weather statement for the City of Toronto on Friday morning.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

The federal weather agency notes that gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected to develop this afternoon and evening, with higher speeds likely during thunderstorms.

Hourly forecasts suggest that we'll see the worst of it between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Significant severe weather threat across S Ontario tmmr. Warm front tonight will usher in a hot/unstable airmass for tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front. Severe storms will develop NW of the GTA and may impact commute (3-6 pm) with heavy rain & strong, damaging winds.

This wacky weather pattern just so happens to line up perfectly with the autumnal equinox. Talk about an acute transition between seasons.

Environment Canada says that winds should diminish overnight, but that doesn't mean everything will be business as usual in Toronto over the weekend.

As we learned (over and over again) this spring, wind can wreak serious havoc on homes, cars, businesses and public spaces.

Bring in the patio furniture, is what I'm saying, if you don't want to lose it. And bring an umbrella to work.