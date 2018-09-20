Events to close down Toronto roads this weekend

Various events will be taking to Toronto streets this weekend. As a result, there's going to be a ton of road closures. If that's not brutal enough, subway service on Line 2 will start late at some stations.

If you're brave enough to drive, here's what you need to know to navigate around the city.

Bremner Blvd. from York St. to Lake Shore Blvd. West will be closed September 18 from 7 a.m. until September 21 at 3 a.m. for the annual event.



On September 20 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be lane restrictions on:

Bremner Blvd. from York St. to Spadina Ave.

Bay St. from Lake Shore Blvd. West to the railway overpass

The Esplanade from Yonge St. to Lower Jarvis St.

On September 22, a series of road and lane closures will take place for the run from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., including:

Plug Hat Rd. will be closed from Beare Rd. to Meadowvale Rd.

One lane on Meadowvale Rd. will be closed from Plug Hat Rd. to Sheppard Ave. East

Old Finch Ave. will be closed from Meadowvale Rd. to Reesor Rd.

The southbound lanes of Reesor Rd. will be closed from Steeles Ave. East to Old Finch Ave.

On September 22 and 23, the westbound curb lane of Queen St. West will be closed from Gore Vale Ave. to 870 Queen St. West from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the annual art crawl.

Heroes of Suicide Ceremony and March

On September 23, the east sidewalk fronting 1083 Pape Ave. and the northbound curb lane of Pape Ave. from Woodville Ave. to O'Connor Dr. will be closed from 6 to 8 p.m. for the ceremony and march.

Subway service on Line 2 from St. George to Broadview stations will start at noon on September 23 due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. As always, shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.