Only in Toronto #26: Vatican Gift Shop, Neon Demon, TIFF

Speakeasies are all the rage these days so it's no surprise that one of Toronto's hottest streets, Gerrard East, will be home to the next one to hit the city.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we get the scoop on the Vatican Gift Shop, a place that with feature live music in the back and a gift shop in the front and maybe even a reproduction of the Sistine Chapel.

Plus, we visit Toronto’s unofficial neon sign museum and get caught up on the latest buzz at TIFF.

